(KMAland) -- Drake and Northern Iowa moved into the semifinals of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament with quarterfinal wins on Friday.
Northern Iowa (19-10, 14-4): The Panthers recorded a 78-65 win over Illinois State (13-20, 5-13) in a Missouri Valley Conference Tournament Quarterfinal. AJ Green had 17 points, seven assists and six rebounds while Noah Carter contributed 16 points five assists and five rebounds, and Trae Berhow posted 15 points.
Drake (23-9, 13-5): The Bulldogs used a 37-26 second half for the 65-52 win over Southern Illinois (16-15, 9-9) in MVC Tournament play. Shanquan Hemphill had a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds while Tucker DeVries posted 13 points and five rebounds. Roman Penn added 13 points, and Garrett Sturtz scored nine.