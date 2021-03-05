College Basketball

(KMAland) -- Iowa rolled Nebraska, Iowa State was routed, UNI moved on in the MVC and Kansas came back for a non-conference win in regional men’s basketball on Thursday.

View the complete results from regional teams in action on Thursday below.

Iowa State (2-20, 0-17): Texas Tech (17-8, 9-7) crushed the Cyclones, 81-54. Jalen Coleman-Lands and Tyler Harris had 15 points each for ISU while Solomon Young put in 10 during the loss.

Iowa (19-7, 13-6): Iowa made 16 3-pointers and rolled to a 102-64 win over Nebraska. Jordan Bohannon had eight of those 3s and scored 26 points while Patrick McCaffery added 19, Luka Garza posted 14 and Joe Wieskamp had 11.

Nebraska (7-18, 3-15): Nebraska’s Kobe Webster scored 17 points, and Lat Mayen added 14 points and 13 rebounds. Dalano Banton tallied 14 points and eight boards in the 102-64 loss to Iowa. 

Northern Iowa (10-15, 7-11): Northern Iowa moved along in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament with a 65-60 win over Illinois State (7-18, 4-14). Austin Phyfe had 21 points and nine rebounds while Tywhon Pickford added 11 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Kansas (19-8): Kansas recovered from a 15-point deficit in the second half to take a 67-62 win over UTEP (12-11). Ochai Agbaji had 19 points and David McCormack put in 18 with 10 boards to lead the Jayhawks.

