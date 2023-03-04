(KMAland) -- Iowa State routed Baylor, Creighton rolled, Drake & Northwest moved on in their conference tournaments and more from men’s regional college basketball on Saturday.
Iowa State (18-12, 9-9): The Cyclones rolled to an impressive 73-58 road win over Baylor (22-9, 11-7). Jaren Holmes scored 16 points with seven rebounds and five assists, and Tre King added 13 points and seven rebounds for ISU. Gabe Kalscheur pitched in 12 points.
Creighton (20-11, 14-6): Creighton got 21 points from Trey Alexander in an 84-70 win over DePaul (9-22, 3-17). Ryan Nembard and Ryan Kalkbrenner both had 20 points with Nembhard grabbing 11 rebounds.
Omaha (9-23): Omaha fell to South Dakota State (19-12) in the Summit League Tournament. Frankie Fidler had 11 points and 12 rebounds, and Jaeden Marshall added 19 points for the Mavericks in the loss.
Drake (26-7): Drake moved along in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament with a 65-52 win over Southern Illinois (23-10). Roman Penn had 16 points and five assists, and Garrett Sturtz and Tucker DeVries added 12 points apiece. Darnell Brodie pitched in 10 points and 17 rebounds.
Northwest Missouri State (29-2): Northwest advanced to their 8th straight MIAA championship game with a 63-52 win over Emporia State (22-8). Wes Dreamer led the Bearcats with 15 points, Bennett Stirtz added 14 and Diego Bernard put in 12 with five assists, five rebounds and four steals. Byron Alexander added 10 points and nine rebounds.
Kansas (25-6, 13-5): Kansas was routed by Texas (23-8, 12-6), 75-59, in Big 12 Conference play. Jalen Wilson scored 23 points and added 10 rebounds lead the Jayhawks in the defeat.
Kansas State (23-8, 11-7): Markquis Nowell and Keyontae Johnson had 24 points each in an 89-81 loss to West Virginia (18-13, 7-11). Nowell added eight assists, six steals and four rebounds, and Cam Carter added 13 points and five assists.