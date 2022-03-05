(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State and Drake used late heroics to advance to advance to conference tournament finals games while Kansas grabbed a share of the Big 12 regular season championship on Saturday.
Check out the full regional men's college basketball recap below.
Iowa State (20-11, 7-11): Baylor (26-5, 14-4) handed the Cyclones a 75-68 loss in their regular season finale. Gabe Kalscheur paced the Iowa State with 18 points, Izaiah Brockington had 11 points, six rebounds and four assists, George Conditt IV added nine points and Aljaz Kunc scored eight points. Tyrese Hunter managed only three points but passed out 13 assists while reserve Robert Jones contributed 12 points. Baylor’s win gives the Bears a share of the Big 12 title
Creighton (20-10, 12-7): Seton Hall (20-9, 11-8) held off Creighton for a tight 65-60 win. Atlantic alum Ryan Hawkins had 17 points and seven rebounds while Ryan Kalbrenner added 17 points and eight boards. Trey Alexander scored nine points with four rebounds and three assists.
Omaha (5-25): Omaha gave South Dakota State (28-4) a run in the quarterfinals of the Summit League Tournament, but suffered a 87-79 loss despite a 34-point performance from Frankie Fidler. Felix Lemetti added 13 points and Akol Arop scored 10.
Northern Iowa (19-11): Loyola-Chicago ousted the Panthers from the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament with a 66-43 win in the semifinals. AJ Green was the only Panther to reach double figures, doing so with 13 points. Trae Berhow had eight points and eight rebounds.
Drake (24-9): Drake will play for the MVC championship after a 79-78 overtime win over Missouri State in the semifinals. Tucker DeVries’ two free throws with one second remaining were the difference. DeVries led the Bulldogs with 23 points while Roman Penn (19 points, seven rebounds, six assists), Tremell Murphy (15 points, seven rebounds) and Garrett Sturtz (13 points, eight rebounds) also had stellar nights.
Missouri (11-20, 5-13): Kobe Brown scored 15 points in the second half to lead Missouri to a 79-69 win over Georgia (6-25, 1-17). Brown finished with a game-high 21 points while Jarron Coleman, Javon Pickett and Ronnie DeGray III posted 12 points apiece. Pickett corralled nine rebounds and DeGray gloved six, but Trevon Brazille led Missouri’s rebounding efforts with 10 boards.
Kansas (25-6, 14-4): The Jayhawks clinched a share of the Big 12 title with a 70-63 win over Texas (21-10, 10-8). David McCormack had 22 points, 10 rebounds and went a flawless 10-for-10 at the free-throw line. Jalen Wilson (17 points, 13 rebounds) and Christian Braun (13 points, 11 rebounds) each had double-doubles while Ochai Agbaji finished with eight points and six rebounds.
Kansas State (14-16, 6-12): Oklahoma (17-14, 7-11) did just enough for a 78-71 win. Mark Smith led Kansas State with 22 points and nine rebounds while Mike McGuirl added 21 points, five assists and four rebounds. Ismael Massoud (11 points) and Nijel Pack (10 points) also had double-digit scoring nights.
Northwest Missouri State (27-5): The Bearcats reached the championship of the MIAA Tournament after a 53-50 win over Fort Hays State on Saturday. Northwest held Fort Hays State scoreless for the final eight minutes to erase an eight-point deficit. Trevor Hudgins had a team-high 13 points, West Dreamer chipped in 12 and Diego Bernard scored nine.