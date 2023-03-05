(KMAland) -- Drake and Northwest Missouri State won their conference tournaments while Nebraska completed the season sweep of Iowa in Sunday's men's college basketball action.
Nebraska (16-15, 9-11) & Iowa (19-12, 11-9): Nebraska completed the season sweep with an 81-77 win. Sam Griesel had 16 points and six rebounds to lead the Huskers while Jamarques Lawrence had 15 points. CJ Wilcher accounted for 12 points and five rebounds, Keisei Tominaga had 12 points and five rebounds and Derrick Walker came just shy of a double-double with nine points and 11 rebounds. Wilhelm Breidenbach & Sam Hoiberg came off the bench for nine points apiece. Patrick McCaffery led Iowa with 23 points while Kris Murray totaled 22 points. Filip Rebraca had 10 points and seven bounds for the Hawks.
Drake (27-7): Drake won the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament title with an impressive 77-51 win over Bradley. Tucker DeVries had 22 points while Darnell Brodie and Garrett Sturtz had 12 points apiece. Brodie also had nine rebounds.
Northwest Missouri State (29-2): The Bearcats won another MIAA Tournament, doing so with a 61-53 win over Central Oklahoma (26-4). Bennett Stirtz paced Northwest with 20 points, five rebounds and three assists. Wes Dreamer had 14 points and six rebounds, and Diego Bernard totaled 13 points, grabbed four rebounds and handed out three assists.