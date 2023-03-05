(KMAland) -- Nebraska finished a season sweep of Iowa, and Drake and Northwest Missouri State won conference tournament championships on Sunday in regional men’s college basketball.
Nebraska (16-15, 9-11) & Iowa (19-12, 11-9): Nebraska finished the season sweep of Iowa with an 81-77 win in Iowa City. Sam Griesel scored 16 points and grabbed six rebounds, Jamarques Lawrence hit five 3s and scored 15 points and CJ Wilcher finished with 12. Keisei Tominaga added 11, and Derrick Walker totaled nine points, 12 rebounds and eight assists. Patrick McCaffery had 23 points off the bench for Iowa. Kris Murray added 22 points, seven rebounds and four assists, and Filip Rebraca posted 10 points and seven rebounds.
Drake (27-7): Tucker DeVries had 22 points and six rebounds to lead Drake in a 77-51 win over Bradley (25-9), capturing the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship and an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Darnell Brodie pitched in 12 points and nine rebounds, and Garrett Sturtz posted 12 points of his own.
Northwest Missouri State (30-2): Northwest Missouri State won another MIAA Championship with a 61-53 win over Central Oklahoma (26-5). Bennett Stirtz finished with 20 points while Wes Dreamer added 14 and Diego Bernard finished with 13.