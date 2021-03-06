(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State rolled into the MIAA championship while Drake and UNI was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols on Friday in regional men’s play.
Northwest Missouri State (23-1): Northwest Missouri State rolled to a 104-72 win over Central Oklahoma (13-11) in the MIAA Tournament semifinals. Ryan Hawkins posted the first triple-double of his career, finishing with 30 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. Trevor Hudgins added 29 points, and Wes Dreamer scored 12.
Drake and Northern Iowa had their Missouri Valley Conference Tournament quarterfinal canceled due to a positive COVID-19 result within the UNI program. Drake (24-3) advanced into the semifinals.