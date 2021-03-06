(KMAland) -- K-State beat Iowa State, Creighton won without McDermott, Omaha was ousted, Drake moved to the MVC final and Mizzou fell to LSU in men’s regional college basketball on Saturday.
Northwest Missouri State (23-2): Northwest lost on a beyond half court shot by Washburn (19-6), 69-68. Prior to the miraculous shot, Ryan Hawkins had 23 points and 10 rebounds while Trevor Hudgins pitched in 18 points. Diego Bernard added 10 points for the Bearcats.
Iowa State (2-21, 0-18): Kansas State edged past Iowa State, 61-56. The Cyclones got 19 points from Jalen Coleman-Lands while Solomon Young added 18.
Creighton (18-7, 14-6): Marcus Zegarowski dropped in 32 points to lead Creighton in a 93-73 win over Butler (9-14, 8-12). Denzel Mahoney (15 points), Damien Jefferson (12 points) and Christian Bishop (10 points) all scored in double figures for the Jays.
Omaha (5-20, 3-11): Omaha was eliminated in the Summit League Tournament by South Dakota State (16-6, 9-3), 84-71. Ayo Akinwole led the way for the Mavericks with 26 points.
Drake (25-3): Drake moved to the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championships with a 71-69 win over Missouri State (17-7). Joseph Yesufu (25 points) and Tremell Murphy (20 points, 7 rebounds) combined for 45 points in the win.
Missouri (15-8, 8-8): Missouri dropped an 86-80 SEC battle with LSU (16-8, 11-6). Dru Smith scored 17 points while Xavier Pinson had 14 and Kobe Brown put in 11 for the Tigers.
Kansas State (8-19, 4-14): Kansas State finished season sweep of Iowa State, 61-56. Mike McGuirl had 17 points and five rebounds while DaJuan Gordon pitched in 12 points. Nijel Pack added 10 points.