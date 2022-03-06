(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State won the MIAA Tournament, Nebraska won at Wisconsin, Iowa fell to Illinois, Drake lost in the MVC final and UMKC lost in the Summit League Tournament on Sunday in men’s regional college basketball.
Northwest Missouri State (28-5): Northwest Missouri State claimed the MIAA Tournament championship with an 84-76 win over Washburn (21-10). Trevor Hudgins poured in 35 points and had five assists while Luke Waters put in 20 points and Diego Bernard had 11. Wes Dreamer added five points and 11 rebounds in the win.
Nebraska (10-21, 4-16): Nebraska took their third straight win, 74-73, at Wisconsin (24-6, 15-5). Alonzo Verge had a monster game with 26 points, six assists and five rebounds. Derrick Walker added 15 points and seven rebounds, and CJ Wilcher posted 10 points.
Iowa (22-9, 12-8): No. 24 Iowa dropped a tight one with No. 20 Illinois (22-8, 15-5), 74-72. Keegan Murray had 22 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks, and Tony Perkins pitched in 17 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. Kris Murray added 13 points off the bench for the Hawkeyes in the loss.
Drake (24-10): Drake lost in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship game to Loyola Chicago (25-7), 64-58. Roman Penn had 18 points and four assists, and Tucker DeVries added 15 points, eight rebounds, five blocks and three assists for the Bulldogs in the loss.
Kansas City (19-12): UMKC bowed out of the Summit League Tournament with a 74-61 loss to South Dakota (19-11). Marvin Nesbitt led the way for the Roos with 19 points, four rebounds and four assists, and Evan Gilyard and Arkel Lamar added 11 points each. Josiah Allick pitched in 10 points.