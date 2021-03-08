(KMAland) -- Iowa beat Wisconsin, Nebraska fell to Northwestern late, Drake lost in the MVC Final and UMKC was eliminated in the Summit Tournament on Sunday in men’s regional college basketball.
Iowa (20-7, 14-6): Luka Garza scored 21 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to lead Iowa in a 77-73 win over Wisconsin (16-11, 10-10). Jordan Bohannona dded 16 points and eight assists, and Keegan Murray (13 points) and Joe Wieskamp (12 points) also scored in double figures.
Nebraska (7-19, 3-16): A tip-in with seconds left lifted Northwestern (9-14, 6-13) over Nebraska, 79-78. Kobe Webster put in 23 points on 7-of-12 shooting from 3 while Trey McGowens had 15 points, six rebounds and five assists.
Drake (25-4): Drake lost 75-65 to Loyola Chicago (24-4, 16-2) in the Missouri valley Conference Tournament championship. DJ Wilkins and Tremell Murphy had 20 points each for the Bulldogs while Joseph Yesufu finished with 12 points.
UMKC (11-13, 7-7): North Dakota State eliminated UMKC from the Summit League Tournament with a 69-65 win. Josiah Allick led the Bison with 23 points and 10 rebounds while Brandon McKissic had 13 points and Marvin Nesbitt put in 11.