(KMAland) -- Iowa State, Creighton and Kansas moved on in their conference tournaments in regional men's basketball on Thursday.
Iowa State (19-12): Iowa State beat Baylor (22-10) for a third time this season, 78-72. Gabe Kalscheur hit six 3-pointers and scored 24 points while Jaren Holmes added 17 points with five assists and five boards. Tamin Lipsey pitched in 13 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and five steals, and Tre King had 10 points and six rebounds.
Iowa (19-13): Iowa bowed out of the Big Ten Tournament with a 73-69 loss to Ohio State (15-18). Filip Rebraca led the Hawkeyes with 20 points and seven rebounds, and Kris Murray posted 17 points, six rebounds and five assists. Tony Perkins totaled 16 points with six boards.
Creighton (21-11): Creighton rolled past Villanova (17-16), 87-74, to advance in the Big East Tournament. Ryan Kalkbrenner had 21 points while Ryan Nembhard added 17 points, five boards and five assists for the Bluejays. Arthur Kaluma scored 18 points, Trey Alexander pitched in 13 and Baylor Scheierman had 12 points, 12 boards and nine assists.
Kansas (26-6): Kansas rolled to a 78-61 win over West Virginia (19-14) in the Big 12 Tournament. Jalen Wilson had 22 points and 11 rebounds while Gradey Dick added 18 points. Dajuan Harris and KJ Adams tallied 13 points of their own in the win.
Kansas State (23-9): Kansas State lost their opening round game with TCU (21-11), 80-67, in the Big 12 Conference Tournament. Desi Sills and Keyontae Johnson had 14 points each while Markquis Nowell added 11 with five assists. Nae’Qwan Tomlin totaled 10 points and nine rebounds.