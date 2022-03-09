(KMAland) -- Missouri moved on in the SEC Tournament while Nebraska and Kansas State had disappointing seasons come to an end in regional men’s college basketball on Wednesday.
Nebraska (10-22): Nebraska blew a 15-point lead in falling to Northwestern (15-15), 71-69, in the Big Ten Conference Tournament. Alonzo Verge led the Huskers with 21 points, nine assists, seven rebounds and four steals, and Derrick Walker added 16 points and seven boards in the loss.
Kansas State (14-17): Kansas State fell out of the Big 12 Conference Tournament with a 73-67 loss to West Virginia (16-16). Nijel Pack had 18 points and six rebounds while Mark Smith added 17 and Ismael Massoud posted 13 for the Wildcats.
Missouri (12-20): Missouri moved on in the SEC Tournament with a 72-60 victory over Ole Miss (13-19). Kobe Brown had 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists, and Ronnie DeGray added 14 points off the bench in the victory.