(KMAland) -- Gonzaga and Baylor will play for the national championship on Monday night thanks to Final Four victories.
Baylor 78 Houston 59
Jared Butler led the Bears with 17 points. Davion Mitchell and Matthew Mayer had 12 each to move Baylor (27-7) one win away from their first title in school history.
Gonzaga 93 UCLA 90 -- OT
Freshman Jalen Suggs' game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer moved the Bulldogs to 30-0. Drew Timme had 25 points. Joel Ayayi had 22. Suggs finished with 16. Johnny Juzang paced UCLA with 29. Jaime Jacquez. Jr scored 19. Tyger Campbell, a Cedar Rapids native, finished with 14.
Baylor and Gonzaga play Monday night at 8:20 for the national title. The two teams were scheduled to play on December 5th, but it was canceled because of COVID-19.