(New Orleans) -- The largest comeback in NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship Game history propelled Kansas to their fourth national title in program history.
The Jayhawks overcame a 16-point deficit to beat North Carolina, 72-69, on Monday night.
Ochai Agbaji collected Most Outstanding Player honors after finishing his tournament with a 12-point performance.
The Jayhawks (34-6) had six in double digits, led by 15 apiece from Jalen Wilson and David McCormack. McCormack also had 10 rebounds.
Christian Braun also had a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds, and Remy Martin contributed 14 points.