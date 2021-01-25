(KMAland) -- Iowa State lost to Oklahoma State, and Northern Iowa beat Coe College in men’s regional college basketball action on Monday.
Iowa State (2-8, 0-6): The Cyclones lost 81-60 to Oklahoma State (10-4, 4-4). Nasir Bolton led ISU with 19 points and Tyler Harris added 18 to go with four steals.
Northern Iowa (4-10): Northern Iowa beat Coe College, 70-60. Nate Heise and Trae Berhow scored 18 points each, Noah Carter added 13 with eight rebounds and Bowen Born scored 10.
Check out former KMAlanders in action from Monday…
-Sam Auen, Coe College/Kuemper Catholic: 6 points, 3 assists, 1 steal
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (1/25)
Big 12 Conference
Oklahoma State 81 Iowa State 60
West Virginia 88 Texas Tech 87
Missouri Valley Conference
Northern Iowa 70 Coe College 60
Indiana State 69 Southern Illinois 66
Loyola Chicago 65 Bradley 58