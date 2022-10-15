NCAA Soccer
Photo: NCAA.com

(KMAland) -- Omaha and Drake both collected wins in Saturday’s men’s regional college soccer action Saturday.

MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE SOCCER SCOREBOARD (10/15)

Creighton 1 Seton Hall 1

Omaha 1 St. Thomas 0

Drake 2 Belmont 0

UMKC 1 Denver 1

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.