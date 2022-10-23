UMKC Roos

(KMAland) -- The Kansas City men were a winner in regional college soccer action while Creighton played to a draw

MEN'S REGIONAL SOCCER (10/22)

Creighton 2 Marquette 2

Kansas City 1 Eastern Illinois 0 

Oral Roberts University 1 Omaha 0 

