NCAA Soccer
Photo: NCAA.com

(KMAland) -- Drake was shut out in regional men’s college soccer action on Wednesday.

MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

Bradley 1 Drake 0

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.