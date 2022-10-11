(KMAland) -- Drake grabbed a draw with Wisconsin in regional men’s college soccer on Monday.
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Drake 1 Wisconsin 1
Updated: October 11, 2022 @ 12:47 am
