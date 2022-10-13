Creighton Bluejays Logo.jpg

(KMAland) -- Creighton dropped a Big East meeting with Xavier in regional college men's soccer on Wednesday.

MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

Xavier 3 Creighton 1

