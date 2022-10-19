Creighton Bluejays Logo.jpg

(KMAland) -- Creighton doubled up on Butler for a win in men’s regional college soccer action on Wednesday. 

MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

Creighton 4 Butler 2

