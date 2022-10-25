UMKC Roos

(KMAland) -- UMKC had to settle for a draw with Central Arkansas on Tuesday in regional men’s college soccer.

MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

UMKC 1 Central Arkansas 1

