UMKC Roos

(KMAland) -- UMKC men’s soccer grabbed a shutout win over Lindenwood on Wednesday. 

MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

UMKC 5 Lindenwood 0

 

