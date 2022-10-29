Creighton Bluejays Logo.jpg

(KMAland) – The Creighton men won, while the Omaha and UMKC men played to a draw Saturday in regional college soccer action.

MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Creighton 3 DePaul 0

Omaha 1 UMKC 1

