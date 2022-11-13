Creighton Bluejays Logo.jpg

(KMAland) -- The Creighton men’s soccer team won the Big East Conference championship with a dominant win over Georgetown on Sunday.

MEN’S REGIONAL SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

Creighton 3 Georgetown 0

