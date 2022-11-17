Creighton Bluejays Logo.jpg

(KMAland) -- The Creighton men’s soccer team advanced in the NCAA Tournament with a win over Missouri State on Thursday.

MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

Creighton 2 Missouri State 1 (NCAA Tournament)

