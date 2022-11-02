Drake Bulldogs

(KMAland) -- Drake picked up a win while Creighton fell in regional men’s college soccer on Wednesday. 

MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

Providence 4 Creighton 2

Drake 3 UIC 1

