Creighton Bluejays Logo.jpg

(KMAland) -- Creighton men’s soccer edged Tulsa to advance to the Round of Eight on Saturday in regional men’s soccer.

MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

Creighton 2 Tulsa 1

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.