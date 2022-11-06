NCAA Soccer
Photo: NCAA.com

(KMAland) -- Drake lost in the opening round of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in men’s regional college soccer on Sunday.

MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

Bradley 2 Drake 1

