Creighton Bluejays Logo.jpg

(KMAland) -- The Creighton men’s soccer team edged past Duke to advance to the Final Four in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.

REGIONAL MEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

Creighton 3 Duke 2 (NCAA Tournament — Elite Eight)

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.