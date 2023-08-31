(KMAland) -- Omaha and Kansas City both lost in men's college soccer action Thursday.
Check out the full scoreboard below.
REGIONAL MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER SCOREBOARD
UC-Irvine 2 Omaha 1
Colorado State 1 Kansas City 0
