NCAA Soccer
Photo: NCAA.com

(KMAland) -- Omaha and Kansas City both lost in men's college soccer action Thursday.

Check out the full scoreboard below. 

REGIONAL MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER SCOREBOARD

UC-Irvine 2 Omaha 1 

Colorado State 1 Kansas City 0 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.