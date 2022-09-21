(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City sophomore Mason Houghton has soared onto the KMAland cross country scene in the 2022 season.
Houghton has shined through the start of his sophomore season with some impressive wins.
"I'm feeling great," Houghton said on Wednesday's Upon Further Review. "I put in a lot of work this summer. I was hoping to do well. I've exceeded my expectations, though."
Houghton ran to the individual title at last Thursday's Bennington Invitational in a time of 16:57.42 to earn Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honors.
"It was very windy," Houghton said. "I had a tough race. I'm glad I stayed with it and won."
Thursday's impressive output in Bennington was the latest for Houghton, who turned heads at the Clarinda Meet on September 6th with a win over Missouri state champion Riley Blay (Nodaway Valley).
"That was a tough race," Houghton said. "I'm glad I pulled it out. I felt like I stuck to my race strategy in that race. I stayed mentally tough down the stretch and stayed on pace. I could have quit, but I stayed with it and got the win."
Mental toughness is what allows Houghton to stick out among the crowd.
"It's all about mental toughness," he said. "It's a thing I'm big on. If I can get out (fast), I can mentally debilitate my competitors because they can't catch me. I like to get out fast. I want to win it from the gun."
Houghton finished second at the Clarinda Meet as a freshman. Houghton concluded his debut season with a 42nd-place showing at the Class B State Meet.
"I learned how to race smarter," Houghton said. "This offseason, I learned a lot about training."
None of Houghton's sophomore-year dominance happens without his offseason work.
"A lot of what I've done this year is accredited to my summer," he said. "I was doing around 60 to 70 miles per week. I was getting in miles whenever I could. That's helped me this season."
Houghton is on pace to better his freshman year performance.
"The goal is to medal at state and to keep winning," he said. "I'll race hard and train harder to attain those goals."
Click below to hear much more with Houghton.