(Neola) -- Few likely had Tri-Center's Leyton Nelson on their preseason 2021 KMAland Pitcher of the Year watchlist.
Nelson entered the baseball season more renowned for his basketball skills but posted a remarkable senior campaign and made his selection for this award a slam dunk.
"It was pretty special," Nelson said of his senior season.
The right-handed hurler tossed 68 2/3 innings in 2021, a far-cry from the three total innings of work he had in his career prior to this season.
"Last year, we had Kaleb Smith, Gaven Heim and Trevor Carlson," Nelson said. "I pitched two innings, so they didn't really need me. This year, coach (Max Kozeal) told me I needed to throw strikes for us to win games, so I took it upon myself to throw strikes.
The pressure Nelson put on himself parlayed into a stellar stat line -- a 10-1 record, 0.71 ERA, 89 strikeouts and only 13 walks.
"I'm not a guy that will overpower you with my velocity," Nelson said. "But I'm just going to throw strikes, and good things will happen. I work the corners. And then, when I get two strikes, I like to throw the curveball and get them to swing. That's what I did well this year. I made the batters chase."
Nelson says he realized his capabilities early in the season.
"It was probably the week we played Treynor and Underwood," he said. "I pitched both of those games, and we 10-runned both of them."
One theme constantly brought up when mentioning Nelson's athletic accomplishments: his mental fortitude.
“The thing that separates Leyton is between the ears," head baseball coach Max Kozeal said. "Mentally, he’s as good as any pitcher I’ve ever seen.”
"Leyton is a special talent," said Tri-Center basketball coach Chad Harder. "He makes everybody around him better."
Nelson displayed his mental toughness multiple times throughout his athletic career, perhaps none more prevalent than when he overcame a sluggish first inning in the Trojans' substate final win over Kingsley-Pierson.
"I've probably grown the most between the ears and with my confidence," he said. "I think it just comes from playing sports and being successful. It's easy to be confident when you know you have eight good guys behind you."
Nelson wiggled out of the early jam in the substate final and shut Kingsley-Pierson out in a masterful, four-hit performance to send the Trojans back to state for the first time since 2018.
"I was locked in," Nelson said. "I was a little nervous, but that comes with the territory. I just wanted to get my team back to state."
Unfortunately, Tri-Center's (28-3) season and Nelson's career ended in the Class 1A State Quarterfinals with an 8-6 loss to Alburnett.
"Everybody can look at the last game," he said. "But 28 wins, beating the school record (for wins) and winning the WIC was pretty special."
Nelson says his plan is to attend Iowa Western and put his athletic career behind him, making his dominance and the memories he made this summer even more special.
"The practices," he said.,"that's what I'm going to miss the most. Just seeing the guys and the coaches. I love those guys."
Nelson is the first Tri-Center pitcher to win this award and second from the Western Iowa Conference, marking the second consecutive Pitcher of the Year honor after Treynor's Drew Petersen did so in 2020. Click below to hear the full interview with Nelson.
Previous KMAland Pitcher of the Year Award Winners
2020: Drew Petersen, Treynor
2019: Brett Sears, Harlan
2018: Brett Sears, Harlan
2017: Tyler Laing, Kuemper Catholic
2016: Caleb Shudak, Lewis Central
2015: Tyler Jacobsen, Exira-EHK
2014: Tyler Jacobsen, Exira-EHK
2013: Chris Halbur, Kuemper Catholic