(Syracuse) -- The success of the Syracuse girls track team at this week's Class C State Track & Field Championships relies heavily on the shoulders of sophomore Jayden Meyer.
Meyer has qualified for state in four events for the second consecutive year. This year's repertoire includes the triple jump, 400, 800 and 4x400. Meyer's four state bids are among the Rockets' eight qualifications.
"We've had a long, successful season," Meyer said. "I'm excited about what's ahead of us. We have a positive mindset for this weekend."
The Rockets won the district title with 115 points. Meyer won district titles in the 400, 800 and 4x400 while taking second in the triple jump.
"I knew it was going to be a competitive day," she said. "But I knew I had to stay in the same mindset. It was a big day for me. I had a lot of positive stuff going through my head. I thought I kept my mindset great and did what I needed to do for my team."
Meyer clocked a 59.74 in the 400 and 2:23.31 in the 800.
"I really like the 800 and 400," she said. "I PR'd in the 800 at districts. It's a fun race for me."
Meyer leaped 34-08.00 in the triple jump, finishing behind only Conestoga's Haven Zimmerman.
"Triple jump has been up and down for me," she said. "Sometimes, it's hard for me to get away from if I had a bad first jump. I like the triple jump. It's a fun, unique jump. I really try to focus on the next jump."
Her presence in the 4x400 at districts was a rare appearance in that event for her.
"I've only done that event about two times," she said. "I stepped up in the 4x400, which is a fun event for me."
Meyer qualified for state in the 400, 800, 4x400 and triple jump last year. She had respective finishes of 10th, 11th, 14th and 19th.
"Last year, I got my foot in the door," she said. "I didn't get any medals. This year, I want to focus, get PRs and maybe a medal. I just need to compete. It's going to be a great atmosphere. I'll stay focused, have a good time and focus forward."
Click below to hear the full interview with Meyer.