(Kansas City) -- The Mid-American Intercollegiate Athletic Association has released their schedule format for the upcoming basketball season.
The schedule was approved by the MIAA's Athletic Administrator's Committee. The schedule is designed to assists teams in meeting COVID-19 testing protocols. The 22-game MIAA schedule is slated to follow a Thursday and Saturday format.
Additionally, the MIAA AAC formally set the start dates for spring volleyball and women's soccer, which will be the week of February 22 for volleyball and March 29th for soccer.
The complete release can be found here.