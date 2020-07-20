(Kansas City) -- The Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association has delayed the start to the fall sports season.
Fall sports will not be allowed to begin practices until the week of August 31st with competitions eligible to begin September 28th.
Restrictions and limitations on student-athlete and coach activities prior to the August 31 start of MIAA practices will be announced soon.
The complete release from Northwest Missouri State University in regards to the announcement can be found here.