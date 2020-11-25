(Kansas City) -- The MIAA has finalized plans for the women’s soccer and volleyball season in the spring of 2021.
Volleyball will play an eight-match schedule against teams in their division and will begin the week of February 22nd and finish the week of April 11th. In addition, MIAA members will be permitted to play a maximum of 20 outside competitions.
In women’s soccer, the MIAA will play a six-match schedule with two postseason matches. The season will begin the week of March 29th and conclude the week of April 26th. An additional 14 contests outside of MIAA play will be permitted.
