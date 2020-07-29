(Kansas City) -- The Mid-American Intercollegiate Athletic Association has laid out a guiding document for the start of fall sport activities.
The document clarifies starting dates and activities for the fall sports seasons and other sports as they return to campus for the fall semester.
Starting from a member institution's first day of classes until August 24th, football teams are permitted to conduct team/film meeting as well as strength and conditioning activities. Practices are allowed to begin August 31st.
Soccer, cross country,volleyball will be allowed to conduct activities until August 30th and begin practice on August 31st.
The complete release can be found here.