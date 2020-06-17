(Kansas City) -- The Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association has unveiled the conference soccer schedule for the 2020 season.
Northwest Missouri State will open their season September 13th at Central Missouri. The Bearcats' home opener will be September 20th against Missouri Western. Road trips for the Bearcats include visits to Missouri Southern, Nebraska-Kearney, Fort Hays State, Rogers State and Northeastern State. Northwest will host Central Missouri, Washburn, Emporia State, Central Oklahoma, Newman and Missouri Western.
The MIAA Tournament is scheduled for November 13th through the 15th at a site to be determined at a later date.
Northwest's complete schedule -- as well as the rest of the MIAA schedule -- can be found below.