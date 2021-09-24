(Kansas City) -- The Mid-American Intercollegiate Athletic Association finalized its championship dates and sites for the 2021-22 academic year on Friday.
The schedule begins on October 23rd with the men's and women's Cross Country Championships in Kearney, Nebraska.
The soccer tournament begins on November 9th at campus sites and concludes on the 14th at the highest remaining seed.
Volleyball, which takes place from November 16th through the 20th, will also be held on campus while the MIAA Indoor Track & Field Championships are scheduled for February 25th through the 27th at Hughes Field House in Maryville.
Additionally, the basketball tournaments will once again be held at the Municipal Auditorium while the softball championship site has not been set.
View the full release from the MIAA here.