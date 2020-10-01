(Kansas City) -- The MIAA will not play a formal football schedule or crown a champion in this academic year.
The MIAA CEO Council met to discuss several athletics issues on Thursday, and football programs will only be permitted to set up no more than four “joint practices, scrimmages, or games with outside competition or other MIAA members this spring.”
In addition, MIAA schools are still planning to start college basketball season as scheduled on October 15th with games to tip-off on November 18th and 19th.
There were several other discussions in other sports held. View the complete release from the MIAA linked here.