Rusty Feth
Photo: Miami (OH) Athletics

(Iowa City) -- Offensive lineman Rusty Feth has committed to Iowa. 

Feth comes to Iowa from Miami (OH). 

Feth started all 13 games for the Redhawks in 2021.

