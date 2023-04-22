Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow during the morning. High near 50F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Widespread frost likely. Low 27F. NNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.