Willis McGahee IV
Photo: 247Sports

(Lincoln) -- One of the top linebackers in the country for the Class of 2024 committed to Nebraska on Saturday morning.

Miami linebacker Willis McGahee IV announced a commitment to the Huskers via social media. McGahee IV is ranked No. 24 at linebacker, No. 34 in Florida and No. 232 nationally, according to 247Sports.

The 6-foot-1, 225-pound prospect had other reported Power Five offers from Auburn, Indiana, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse, Tennessee, UCF and West Virginia.

