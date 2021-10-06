(KMAland) -- Michigan was tabbed as the favorite in the Big Ten Media Preseason Poll.
The Wolverines received 13 of the 28 first-place votes, edging Purdue by one vote. Illinois, Ohio State and Maryland were predicted to complete the top five.
Iowa was projected to finish ninth and Nebraska 11th.
Additionally, Nebraska's Bryce McGowens received one vote for Big Ten Freshman of the Year.
BIG TEN MEDIA POLL
1. Michigan (13), 373 points
2. Purdue (12), 373
3. Illinois (3), 320
4. Ohio State, 316
5. Maryland, 269
6. Michigan State, 262
7. Indiana, 219
8. Rutgers, 208
9. Iowa, 150
10. Wisconsin, 149
11. Nebraska, 105
T-12. Northwestern, 81
T-12. Penn State, 81
14. Minnesota, 34