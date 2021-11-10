(Neola) -- A four-year career that equaled a pair of state tournament trips and over 2,000 assists is honored today with our KMAland Setter of the Year award.
Tri-Center’s Miranda Ring expertly worked the ball to her bevy of hitters during the course of a prolific career. And this year, following a senior season filled with milestones, KMA Sports sees her as the area’s best setter.
“I’ve always believed that a setter’s passers and hitters determine how good a setter is,” Ring humbly said of her terrific career. “One thing I like to brag about is that the kills were kind of dispersed evenly throughout the five (Tri-Center hitters). If someone was having an off night it never really hurt us.”
The Trojans had five different players with at least 1.1 kills per set this season, and Ring made it all work perfectly in leading her school to their third state tournament and second in the past four years.
“It’s always been our goal to end the year in Cedar Rapids,” Ring said. “No matter what, your main goal is to go to state at the end of the year.”
Ring, whose twin sister Marissa and fellow senior Tatum Carlson played in both the 2018 and 2021 tournaments, leaves a legacy of outstanding numbers, leadership and success.
“Pushing pins always helps,” Ring said. “If you’re pushing pins the middles on the other side have to work their butt off to get from pin to pin. That was our main thing was to push pins this year.”
“Pushing pins” helped Ring reach a rare milestone of 2,000 career assists this season.
“I don’t even know how to explain (the feeling of getting to 2,000 assists),” Ring said. “Not many setters get to say they got to play as a freshman. I got to set for four outstanding seniors that took us to state (in 2018).”
While the on-court abilities were impressive, Coach Amy Wingert says Ring was the consummate leader.
“Miranda is a hard worker and a great role model for the underclassmen,” she said. “She hustles after everything and is great at mixing up the sets for her hitters.”
Not long after Ring’s historic senior season, she also announced a decision on her future, committing to play volleyball at College of Saint Mary. With that decision, she will attend the same school as her sister, but she will play a different sport. Marissa committed to the Flames soccer program earlier this year.
“All summer, I was torn between soccer and volleyball,” Ring said. “As much as I wanted to continue playing sports with Riss, I had to make the decision that was best for me. I really love volleyball, and I didn’t want to stop playing.”
Ring says the vibe just felt perfect within the College of St. Mary program.
“When you watch College of Saint Mary play, you notice how much fun they have,” she said. “From the starters to the people on the bench, everyone is having fun. It’s a positive and competitive atmosphere, which is what I was looking for.”
Ring is the third consecutive small school (1A/2A) setter to earn the KMAland Setter of the Year award. She’s also the first from the Western Iowa Conference. Listen to the full interview with Ring linked below.
PREVIOUS KMALAND SETTER OF THE YEAR WINNERS
2020: Lexi Shike, Nodaway Valley
2019: Olivia Larsen, Sidney
2018: Maci Overmohle, Kuemper Catholic
2017: Lexie Petry, St. Albert
2016: Abby Lohrmann, Kuemper Catholic
2015: Mackenzie Daffer, Sidney
2014: Samantha Bohnet, Abraham Lincoln
2013: Kenzie Swanson, Harlan