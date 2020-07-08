(Millard) -- Millard South quarterback TJ Urban announced his commitment to Air Force on Wednesday.
The soon-to-be senior chose the Falcons over other offers from Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota State, Western Illinois, Illinois State and Northern Iowa.
The 6-foot-1, 193-pound dual-threat quarterback passed for 1,223 yards, rushed for 1,285 yards and had 27 total touchdowns during a junior season that saw the Patriots advance to the Class A semifinals.
According to 247Sports, Urban is the No. 9 ranked player in Nebraska and No. 92 dual-threat quarterback in the country.