(Falls City) -- Patrick Miller is ready to take over as the new head coach of the Falls City boys basketball program.
And while Miller is a new face to KMAland, he brings with him to Falls City experience, the desire to compete and the willingness to enter his first year with an open mind.
The Pawnee City native comes to Falls City after coaching and teaching at Smith Center, Kansas.
"I've known Falls City for a long time," he said. "My brother teaches at Falls City. This isn't something I originally planned on, but I think God opened up an opportunity for me to be a teacher and coach. I love basketball so much that I didn't want to give it up. When the opportunity came up, I couldn't turn it down."
Miller has coached at many levels, including as an assistant with Smith Center's girls program and head junior high boys coach.
"I've done almost everything," Miller said. "I played football in college, but my love for the game of basketball has never left me."
Miller has big shoes to fill at Falls City as he replaces Don Hogue -- the winningest head coach in program history. Coach Hogue recently called it a career after a 23-year coaching career that featured 296 wins and three state tournament berths.
The consistency established under Coach Hogue intrigues Coach Miller about his new home.
"When they have what they need, they can create good teams and play basketball at a high level," Miller said. "The willingness of the school to commit to a coach sent a good message to me about the school."
Miller inherits a Falls City program that went 6-16 last year.
“I’ll be able to talk to Don and get ideas from him,” he said. “I’m excited that he’s still going to be there (as athletic director). I can use him as a resource and keep the program going.”
The x's and o's of his first season are still to be determined. But Miller wants one thing from his new team: to compete.
"I want the program to compete and compete every day," he said. "It's more important that we're challenging ourselves to get better every day. I want to do what's best for the kids. We'll modify things to make the kids successful. As a coach, I'll figure out the best way to do that."
The styles might change, but Miller wants to compete in his first year.
“We have to compete,” he said. “If we compete, everything else will fall into place. The first year is always the hardest. I don’t think you can go into a program and change everything, but I want it to be my program. I want to slowly shift the terminology and material to what I want to do for the kids to be successful.”
Check out the full interview with Coach Miller below.