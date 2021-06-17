(Council Bluffs) -- Jeff Miller’s family got him into tennis, but his passion for the sport has him set to continue playing in college. It also helped him land this year’s KMAland Boys Tennis Player of the Year award.
The state fourth-place finisher wrapped up a strong career and outstanding senior season with our top male award on Thursday.
“I”m so grateful I got my senior year,” Miller said. “Some of the things I wanted to do this year was work hard every day at practice to get as good as I possibly I can. I think I really achieved that.”
Miller won the Council Bluffs city championship, the No. 1 singles title in the Hawkeye Ten and his district before advancing to the state semifinals.
“I think all the big moments this season, I thought I played my best tennis,” Miller said. “I thought I played my best in the moments when it counted the most. That was what I wanted to do, and so I’m happy with that.”
Miller’s ascent came following the cancellation of his junior year when he was anxious to make a name for himself atop the St. Albert lineup. Unfortunately, that had to wait a year.
“I think as a senior I was a lot smarter about how I played,” Miller said. “I was able to pick up during the match and how I could change my game to get an advantage on my opponent. I think that’s where my advantage was as a senior.”
Miller is the second member of his family to win the KMAland Boys Player of the Year award, joining older brother Reed. Travis — his oldest brother — was also an accomplished standout for the Falcons, although KMA Sports had not introduced the award during his career. Younger sister Landry was a member of the All-KMAland Girls Tennis Team this season.
“My parents usually have us start taking lessons (before middle school),” Jeff said. “We all wanted to play tennis, but personally I think that I just have an absolute passion for it. I loved it from the moment that I touched a racket. That’s where it started.”
Miller will continue his tennis playing career at the next level with Wartburg, but he allowed a moment to reflect on his career.
“I just know that all my coaches and teammates have pushed me all four years,” Miller said. “I’m very grateful for that and couldn’t have done it without (my teammates) pushing me in practice. Having coaches that are able to coach and push me as a player and person is just as important. I’m very grateful for all the coaches I had in high school.”
Listen to the full interview with Miller below.
PREVIOUS KMALAND BOYS TENNIS PLAYER OF THE YEAR AWARD WINNERS
2019: Reed Miller, St. Albert
2018: Joel Ibanez, Glenwood