(KMAland) -- The St. Albert sibling combination of Landry and Jeff Miller led KMAland at the co-ed state tennis tournament on Tuesday.
The Millers won their opening round match in straight sets over a pair from Saydel before a straight set win over Wahlert Catholic in round two. In the quarterfinals, Landry and Jeff fell in two tight sets to Columbus Catholic’s Sasha Hyacinth and Joseph Haag.
The only other KMAland duo to advance out of the first round was Mayson Hartley and Nathan Brown of Clarinda, who won their opening round match with Knoxville before falling in round two to Hyacinth and Haag.
View the full rundown of KMAland teams and their results below. Full results are linked here.
FIRST ROUND
Samantha Tidgren/Sam Janssen, Kuemper Catholic lost to Annalise Skrade/Daniel Skrade, Decorah (0-6, 7-5, 10-3)
Landry Miller/Jeff Miller, St. Albert def. Vanessa Garton/Dylan Walker, Saydel (6-0, 6-0)
Jessica Sun/Reed Finnegan, Shenandoah lost to Claire walker/Jack Freiburger, Wahlert Catholic (6-3, 7-6 (4))
Mayson Hartley/Nathan Brown, Clarinda def. Olivia Maasdam/Grant Liston, Knoxville (7-5, 6-1)
Taylor Cole/Lance Regehr, Clarinda lost to Caroline Hutchinson/Charlie Fair, Wahlert Catholic (6-0, 6-3)
Allison Narmi/Carter White, St. Albert lost to Alloree Else/Jack Edwards, Pella (7-6 (5), 6-4)
Erin Baldwin/Quentin Slater, Shenandoah lost to Alli Hagness/Alex Feldman, Columbus Catholic (6-1, 6-0)
Vanessa Breedlove/Carter Soppe, Kuemper Catholic lost to Josalin McKeever/Gabe Matthias, Knoxville (3-6, 6-4, 1-0 (7))
SECOND ROUND
Landry Miller/Jeff Miller, St. Albert def. Claire Walker/Jack Freiburger, Wahlert Catholic (6-2, 6-1)
Mayson Hartley/Nathan Brown, Clarinda lost to Sasha Hyacinth/Joseph Haag, Columbus Catholic (6-0, 6-1)
QUARTERFINALS
Landry Miller/Jeff Miller, St. Albert lost to Sasha Hyacinth/Joseph Haag, Columbus Catholic (6-4, 6-3)