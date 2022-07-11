(KMAland) -- Griswold put six softball players on the Corner Conference First Team, including two on the Elite Team.
Karly Millikan (pitcher), Brenna Rossell (infielder), Makenna Askeland (infielder), Joey Reynolds (outfielder), McKenna Wiechman (catcher) and Whitney Pennock (outfielder).
Millikan and Rossell were selected to the Elite Team, along with Fremont-Mills utility player Malea Moore.
F-M's Ella Thornton (infielder) and outfielder Macy Mitchell were also named first-team selections. Stanton's Jenna Stephens was also a first-team nod.
View the full teams below.